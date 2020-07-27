Zonnique Pullins is a major part of the Harris family, considering T.I. as a father figure in her life. Tiny's daughter from a former relationship, Zonnique is prospering in her own career as an entrepreneur and musician but, sometimes, she finds herself cringing at her own family's moves on social media.

Today, a major topic has been Deyjah Harris' recent comments, which were presumably about her dad T.I. Even before that popped off, Zonnique was calling out her mother Tiny for sharing some questionable captions about her relationship with the King of the South.

"U been lighting me on fire Daddy," wrote Tiny on a picture of her and Tip. "Got me ready to do another 10wit ya!"

Of course, Zonnique was a little uneasy about the "Daddy" comment, making sure that she pointed it out in her own response.

"Your captions make me wanna throw up," she wrote back. "Love y'all tho."

The love was returned with a subtle eye-roll.

"Oh Niq," said Tiny. "Love u too baby."

Do you think Tiny and Tip will tone it down on their public displays of affection or are they poised to always embarrass their kids? We're thinking that they will keep on powering through with their cringe-worthy moments.

Still, Tiny and T.I. are one of the cutest couples in hip-hop.