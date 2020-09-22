Atlanta is currently being run by a group of young stars that have specialized in trap music but, back in the day, T.I. and Jeezy shared the load as they ran the South.

You would think that, as far as the invite list goes for Jeezy's wedding, T.I. would be one of the first to earn a spot in the crowd. Unfortunately, he seems to have been duped because, in a new video of Jeannie Mai showing off their home studio set-up, she gushed over a note that her "husband" Jeezy had written her that morning.

"@jeezy.... sigh," wrote the talk show host as her caption. "Look at our sick set-up here so we can come to you live from our home studio but the best part is... look at my good luck charm for today," said Jeannie, panning down and showing a caring note from Jeezy, whom she refers to as her husband.

The last time we checked, this couple was still engaged. Could they have secretly gotten married and told nobody? Or is Jeannie just using the term preemptively?

We're not the only people with questions. When the video was reposted by The Shade Room, both T.I. and O.T. Genasis commented with their own inquiries.

"Damn...Cuzz u got married? @jeezy," wrote Tip with a laughing emoji. "I'm tryna figure it out too cuh ain't invite me lol," replied O.T. Genasis.

Do you think Jeezy and Jeannie Mai went and got hitched during quarantine?