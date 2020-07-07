The entire reason why we decided to adopt the word "expeditiously" into our vocabulary stems from the feud between T.I. and Kodak Black, which piggybacked off the comments Black made about Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London following the rapper's death. Finally, the two have put an end to their tensions, and it's all because of Yak's apology statement from overnight.

Clearly, time in the slammer has forced Kodak Black to think about his past choices, leading him to apologize for the comments he made about Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London.

"Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite," wrote Kodak on social media.

The message was read by rap fans worldwide, including T.I. who has found it in his heart to re-accept Kodak.

"That's solid," wrote the King of the South in the comments to The Shade Room's version of the post. "Free @kodakblack."

The pair of rappers had been feuding for over a year, exchanging diss records and taking damaging shots at one another. Kodak has yet to acknowledge Tip's acceptance of his apology. Hopefully, this brings them closer together.