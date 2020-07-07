His time behind bars has caused Kodak Black to take the time to reflect on a few controversies in his career. Last year, following the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle, the Florida rapper became caught up in a scandal following remarks he made about Nipsey's longtime partner, Lauren London. The rapper said, "Lauren London that's baby, though. She 'bout to be out here single. She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey]."



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Ggetty Images

What followed was radio stations refusing to play his music and a longrunning back and forth exchange with T.I. On Monday (July 6), Kodak Black returned to Instagram to share that he's taken accountability for his comments and wanted to apologize with what looks to be a few lyrics. "Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite."

"You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me!" Kodak added. "Im a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z Sh*t I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon." Check it out below.