Just a couple of days ago, rapper T.I., congratulated his son, King, on graduating high school with honors. The father of eight expressed his feelings towards the 17-year-old's achievement saying, "shocked the sh*t out of me." Many people praised King for surpassing such an important milestone in his life, but his good behavior didn't last long.

A couple of days ago, the upcoming artist got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees-- and the dispute was captured for the world to see. Apparently, the entire incident started because the cook left something off his meal. This led to King hopping on Instagram live in the middle of the disagreement, in which things got hectic.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

As King was trying to explain what went down, a worker chimed in saying, "You can talk like that outside," which led to him responding, "I can talk how the f*ck I want to, wherever I'm at."

Further into the video, in an effort to intimidate the employees, the Atlanta native flashed his money and said, "Everything you make, I can pull out my pocket right now. I ain't tripping off you."

He also threatened to fight one of the staff members, urging him to go outside so that they can settle their differences. "I'm outside, come out and shake some... You still talking inside, though." As he got ready to leave with his friends, he assured his viewers that he would be back to finish what he had started.

Watch the entire ordeal below.