It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.

T.I. shared a photo that showed King graduated with honors. "Shocked the sh*t outta me [mind blown emoji]," he wrote. "Celebration is definitely in order."

"Twin did itâ¼ï¸ @the_next_king10 Graduates tomorrow... WITH HONORS [crown emoji] Say what you want about him... but can't say he ain't handle his business. #ProudPops [ single tear smiling emoji]," T.I. added. "We might even [smoke emoji] one together. Congratulations King. We love you,& We proud of you. Don't stop...Keep growing."

Meanwhile, this isn't the only reason why King has recently captured attention; a video circulated of the teen reportedly getting into a verbal dispute with Waffle House employees over a mishap with his food. You can check out posts about his graduation, including a picture of him in his cap and gown, along with the Waffle House argument below.