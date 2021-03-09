T.I. & Tiny Face Six More Accusers Including Former Teen Intern: Report

The legal issues continue to escalate for T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris. What began as an allegation from Sabrina Peterson has developed into a barrage of sexual assault and rape allegations against the couple. Peterson first accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head, an allegation that T.I. has denied. After engaging in a back and forth, Peterson resurfaced with a number of women who claimed that they were victimized by both T.I. and Tiny with many of them sharing allegations of being held against their will, being drugged, or enduring sexual assault.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

T.I. and Tiny have released statements through their attorney adamantly denying the accusations but it's reported that many of the women have acquired legal representation. In a report made by the Daily Mail on Monday (March 8), six additional women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted, adding to the more than one dozen others.

The outlet shared information about a few of the accusers, stating that one person is a member of the military, another was a 17-year-old high school student who allegedly interned at one of T.I.'s studios, and a stripper. The woman who interned for T.I. is 22-years-old now and claims that she was drugged and anally raped on a tour bus. The military woman said she met the couple at a club and went back to their hotel where she allegedly took a sip of Tiny's drink and felt dizzy. She claims they took a shower together and before passing out. T.I. allegedly told her he wanted to put his foot inside of her vagina. The woman says when she woke up, she felt sore.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn penned a letter to authorities in both California and Georgia in hopes that a formal investigation will be launched. With these new allegations, he's written a new note. "These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” he reportedly wrote, adding that the accusers aren't seeking a financial payout.

T.I. and Tiny deny all accusations of forcing or coercing anyone to do anything they didn't want to do. No charges have been filed against either party.

