At the end of last month, numerous women came forward with allegations of sex trafficking and abuse against T.I. and Tiny Harris after Atlanta entrepreneur and friend of the couple Sabrina Peterson detailed her abuse at the hands of T.I. on social media. She later went on to share stories from alleged victims of the couple who made even more alarming accusations against the couple. In some new developments in the allegations, despite two of the sexual abuse accusers recruiting high profile lawyer Lisa Bloom, no lawsuits against the couple have been filed as of yesterday (February 22).



Sources close to the couple told theJasmineBRAND that the couple, “is not currently under investigation and no lawsuits have been filed." The source added that despite the serious allegations, police and authorities have yet to contact them regarding the claims.

Filming for their VH1 reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle remains on hold as the allegations remain active. A spokesperson for parent company MTV Entertainment said in a statement earlier in the month that they were aware of the allegations against the couple and have reached out to both them and local and state officials. They continued, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Last week, friend of the couple and Tiny's Xscape groupmate Kandi Burruss jumped to their defense in an interview with Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. She explained, “I don’t like when people start rumors on folks and I would like for society to stop [being] so quick to try to make somebody guilty without taking the time to get [information] or anything. So, I don’t like what’s happening right now and I’ll just leave it at that.”

She ended with, “What I will say is, Tiny is my sister and I have never personally seen her doing any of that.”

