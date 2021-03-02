Another professional casualty has been reported for T.I. in the wake of the allegations against him and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris. Weeks ago, the couple's former friend Sabrina Peterson came forward on social media with accusations that the rapper held a gun to her head. Soon, Peterson would return with several women who allege they are victims of drugging, sexual abuse, and kidnapping by the famous couple—accusations that both Tiny and T.I. have actively denied.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Monday (March 1), it was reported that a New York lawyer named Tyrone A. Blackburn penned a letter to state and federal prosecutors in California and Georgia. He claims that he's spoken with alleged victims—a reported 11 additional women—who accused the couple of sexual assault and rape, while he also calls on authorities to launch an official investigation.

T.I. and Tiny's lawyer, Steve Sadow, has issued a statement on behalf of the couple saying they "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.” He added, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Meanwhile, it has been shared that T.I. will not be returning to the next installment of the Ant-Man franchise. The rapper portrayed the character of "Dave" in the 2015 and 2018 films, and The Hollywood Reporter claims T.I. hasn't been added to the cast of the forthcoming movie. However, it's unclear if that exclusion has anything to do with recent allegations. We previously reported that VH1 halted the production of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle indefinitely.

Peterson has filed a defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny, claiming that the negativity has smeared her name and image. During her online spat with the couple, T.I. and Tiny responded to accusations by sharing a photo of the rapper with Peterson's son. She states in documents that the post exposed her child to "vitriol and danger."

[via][via][via]