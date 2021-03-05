T.I. and Tiny have recently found themselves embroiled in an escalating legal situation, following a slew of allegations accusing the couple of sexual assault, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, forced imprisonment, and more.

Recently, Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who currently represents eleven of the women speaking out against Tip and Tameka Harris, accused the pair's legal team of attempting to make a deal behind-the-scenes. He maintains that his clients remain vigilant in their search for justice, and as such, no such deal would be accepted unless Tip and Tiny turned themselves in.

Keipher McKennie/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the claim from Blackburn, T.I and Tiny's lawyer Steve Sadow denied the allegations against his clients. "I understand that at a virtual press conference today, attorney Blackburn claimed the Harrises reached out to him through me to supposedly make a deal," he states, in a report from CBS 46. "That is patently false. I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims."

He also reiterates his stance that the accusers' are making baseless claims, alluding to a social media movement aimed to bring down his clients. "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media," says Sadow. "The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

As this story is still developing, we'll be sure to bring you updates on the situation as it unfolds.

[via]