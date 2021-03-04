T.I. and Tiny are in a world of trouble. Following Sabrina Peterson's claims that the Atlanta rap legend put a gun to her head and threatened her in front of her children, a string of sexual abuse allegations started appearing on social media. Handfuls of people have been accusing T.I. and Tiny of recruiting women as victims of sex trafficking, drugging them, and engaging in sexual acts against their consent. Azealia Banks even went so far as to suggest that Iggy Azalea, one of her arch-rivals, could have been a victim of theirs.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is currently representing eleven women accusing Tip and Tiny of sexual assault and other crimes, and he's claiming that the couple's attorney approached him to strike a deal to drop this matter. "[Attorney] Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny," said Blackburn in a statement. "And I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice. So, if the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal. But if it does not, then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years."



Craig Bromley/Getty Images

Blackburn says that none of the women he's representing know one another and that they were all victims of T.I. and Tiny on separate occasions. The crimes they're accusing them of carrying out include "sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment".



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

T.I. has been dropped from the upcoming Ant-Man film as a direct result of this scandal. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops. What do you make of the allegations being made against T.I. and Tiny?

[via]