Earlier this week, Tiny Harris' friend Sabrina Peterson came forward with allegations that T.I. once held a gun to her head in front of her children. Yesterday, Peterson continued to bring to light T.I.'s alleged history of violence against women, with more tales of sexual abuse allegations against him and his wife coming from women who direct messaged their stories to Peterson.

Each noted they were previously afraid to speak out, but found inspiration in Peterson coming forward with her story. The couple has now released an official statement in response to the growing allegations.

More than a dozen women ended up coming forward with allegations, many accusing the couple of forcibly making women take drugs before entering their home, as well as alleged instances of assault and facilitation of sexual abuse in their home. In a statement made to a Complex spokesperson for Tip "T.I." and Tameka "Tiny" Harris, vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "egregiously appalling," while alleging to have been experiencing "difficulty" with Peterson for more than a decade.

The statement reads:

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously."

Tiny has previously defended her husband against Peterson's allegations on Instagram, although neither T.I. nor Tiny has spoken out against the more severe allegations.

While there is no official criminal investigation underway yet, we'll keep you updated on further developments in the situation.

