Sabrina Peterson blew the top off on T.I. and Tiny's alleged history of sexual abuse against women after she came forward about a violent encounter she had with the Atlanta-bred rapper. Since then, multiple women have come forward with their own allegations of abuse against both T.I. and his wife Tiny, alleging they headed a sex trafficking service in which they would force women to take illicit substances before engaging in sexual acts with them and others. According to a report from The New York Times, a lawyer representing 11 of the women involved in the case has asked authorities to launch a full criminal investigation on the charges.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

In a letter sent to prosecutors by lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, allegations against the couple include accounts of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment" by the couple and members of their crew, per The New York Times.

“On several occasions, T.I. forced her to take multiple ecstasy pills” and “the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will,” Mr. Blackburn wrote about a woman, who chose to remain anonymous, who was interviewed by the newspaper about her experience. “She has personally witnessed women complaining of being kidnapped and held against their will for days at a time.”

Blackburn told the Times he sent letters seeking criminal investigations to different attorney offices across America like U.S. Attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, as well as the state attorneys general of California and Georgia. He notes he's received notices of their delivery, but no formal investigation has been launched yet.

T.I. and Tiny's lawyer have vehemently denied all the claims thus far, and their reality TV show T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle remains on hold until further notice. We'll keep you updated as the case develops.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

[via]