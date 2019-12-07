Twitter is wild for this one. While many of us have taken to memorizing our favorite bars, it's all too easy for the duds to fall by the wayside. In truth, they really shouldn't. Like a dad joke, or any particular subgenre of cringe humor, the weak bar can be almost endearingly bad. Sometimes, even great lyricists can fire off some dubious lines, as Twitter was quick to point out during the height of the challenge. Names like Eminem, Big Sean, J. Cole, Fabolous, and many more were shown no mercy as the fans got to reminiscing on their favorites.

A popular choice, as voted by the fans.

Now, there's no disrespect intended to any of selected artists - let that be made abundantly clear. But some of these lines, especially when taken out of context, are enough to brighten even the darkest of days. Puns, punchlines, double-take inducing confessions, everything is fair game. After all, with so many lines penned, it's impossible for every single one to land. We might as well find some small comfort in that.

So why not take a moment to reflect on some of the best of the worst, as highlighted by the good people of Twitter? And be sure to sound off with your own personal suggestions below?