punchlines
- MusicLloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop HistoryHe makes some well-deserved picks that are all out of New York.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentBig Sean's Best PunchlinesBig Sean has a caption ready for you.By Sanibel Chai
- MusicFabolous Reflects On Being "Pressed" By Beyonce Over Solange PunchlineFabolous learned a valuable lesson that day. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFabolous Talks "SS3," Surviving Different Rap Eras & The Evolution Of Punchline RappersA decree from punchline royalty. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe "#WorstBarsOfTheDecade" Challenge Is Hilarious MayhemTwitter takes a moment to celebrate the best of the worst. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content"BODIED" Presents: The Best Rap Battles Of All TimeFamiliarize yourself with some of the most legendary tilts in battle rap history. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRedman Brings Bars & Bud To The Party On "Tear It Up"Reggie Noble swings for the fences. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe 5 Best Punchlines On Nicki Minaj's "The Pinkprint Freestyle"Here are 5 knockout punchlines from Nicki Minaj's new comeback statement, "The Pinkprint Freestyle." By Angus Walker