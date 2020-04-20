Once again, The Weeknd is a double champion, standing tall at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200.

Drake made a huge splash on the Billboard Hot 100 with the release of "Toosie Slide," his brand new dance single that has absolutely taken over on social media. While the buzz was large enough to remain within the Top Five in its second week out, The Weeknd regains his position at the top with "Blinding Lights."

"Wow! back on top + number 1 album for a whole month? Going to really cherish this moment," said The Weeknd on Instagram.

In addition to his hit single being crowned the week's most popular song again, his album After Hours has been at the top of the charts for an entire month. Ironically, he becomes the first artist since Drake to notch four consecutive weeks at #1 with Scorpion.

"Big shout out to the fans. Can’t wait to see you all once we get through these bizarre times," continues the artist.

Drake's "Toosie Slide" clocks in at the second position while Roddy Ricch keeps his momentum high at #3. Dua Lipa and Doja Cat round out the Top Five with appearances from Harry Styles, Post Malone, and others in the top ten spots.

Are you surprised to see The Weeknd back on top?