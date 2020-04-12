Toosie Slide
- Numbers6ix9ine Compares Views To Drake, Rich The Kid Compares Net Worths6ix9ine's "GOOBA" is doing numbers on YouTube, surpassing Drake's "Toosie Slide" in a matter of days.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSir Anthony Hopkins Hops On TikTok & Does Drake's #ToosieSlideChallengeAnthony Hopkins, 82, turned up on TikTok busting out dance moves to Drake's "Toosie Slide."By Erika Marie
- ReviewsDrake "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" ReviewAs Drake reaches a point in his career where he’s broken records, collected plaques, and has dozens of trophies to his name, we're left wondering what "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" actually contributes to his illustrious career. By Aron A.
- MusicJermaine Dupri Addresses "Clowns" Who Say He Stole Drake's Dance For "Da Sauce"Jermaine Dupri set the record straight about his dance challenge "Da Sauce" and denied stealing any moves from Drake's "Toosie Slide."By Erika Marie
- MusicStream Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" MixtapeDrake releases a new mixtape called "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" with features from Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Chris Brown, and more.By Alex Zidel
- ViralDrake's "Toosie Slide" Challenge Conquered By Ugandan OrphansDrake helped these Ugandan kids' "Toosie Slide" challenge go viral.By Rose Lilah
- NumbersThe Weeknd Reigns After Drake "Toosie Slide" Slides On ChartsThe Weeknd "Blinding Lights" is back on top after Drake "Toosie Slide" drops down to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Tears Drake Apart For "Toosie Slide"Charlamagne Tha God believes Drake's "Toosie Slide" is wack, stating that he doesn't respect the artist's new song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "Toosie Slide" Reportedly Breaks Insane Record On TikTokDrake's "Toosie Slide" dance challenge just became the "fastest music trend" in TikTok history, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Goes Airborne In "Toosie Slide" CGI VisualDrake puts his OVO jet to good use in these alternate "Toosie Slide" visuals, animated and directed by Quentin Deronzier. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDrake Makes History Once Again On Hot 100 With "Toosie Slide"Drake's "Toosie Slide" debuts at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, tying him with Mariah Carey for most chart-topping debuts on the chart.By Aron A.
- TVPete Davidson Parodies Drake's "Toosie Slide" In At-Home "SNL" SketchPete Davidson did a parody of Drake's "Toosie Slide" music video in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch filmed in his mom's basement. By Lynn S.