Superstar recording artist The Weeknd performed his biggest show ever this weekend, hitting the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show while millions of music and football fans watched on. His performance has been widely debated as one of the best of the last few years, with many comparing the Toronto native to some of the all-time greats, including Michael Jackson and Prince, on social media. Of course, not everybody was entertained by the artist's take on the Halftime Show, and those people are voicing their opinions as well.



Mark LoMoglio - Pool/Getty Images

During his performance, the singer stepped into a backstage area that was stylized as a phantasmagoria of gold media. The phenomenal set-up drew one of the highlights from the show, including one particular moment when it seemed as though the artist was looking for his way out of the claustrophobic space. If you watched the performance or saw any of the memes on social media, you know exactly what I'm talking about. The Weeknd hadn't said much about the jokes flying on social media regarding his concert, but he has finally acknowledged one of them, co-signing it as the "BEST" one from the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denzel Crisp (@denzelcrispy)

Being reposted by The Shade Room, a savvy social media user mashed up a video from the Maury Show, which has a woman complaining about her deadbeat baby daddy, juxtaposed with clips of The Weeknd arguing with her and reluctantly walking back when it's revealed that he is the father. "naw this is definitely the BEST one," said The Weeknd in the comments.

Have you seen any better ones, or is this indeed the superior Weeknd meme from the Super Bowl?