It's not clear whether they're dating, really good friends, or business partners, but The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are getting pretty close.

The two celebrities have been spotted together multiple times now following their initial spotting last week. Fans were surprised to have spotted them together having dinner at a lavish Los Angeles restaurant and this weekend, they were breathing the same air again. The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were reportedly both at a private concert by Toronto artist Mustafa. Weeknd was seated with his friends while Jolie was nearby with two of her kids.



Sources, including Page Six, have reported that this may lead to an amplified interest in an acting career for The Weeknd, who previously starred in Uncut Gems. He currently has a few projects that he's working on, including HBO's The Idol, and his relationship with Jolie may get him some A-list roles in the future.

We will keep you posted as their relationship/friendship/acquaintanceship evolves. What do you think of The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie? They both share a humanitarian interest, with Weeknd's recent work in Ethiopia and Jolie's extensive portfolio of philanthropic work. Would they make a nice couple or do you think they're just friends?



