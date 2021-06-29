The Weeknd has been a busy man as of late. The rapper is over a year removed from the release of After Hours but this year, he's crushed the Super Bowl stage, won big at the award shows, and is currently preparing to hit finally hit the road in promotion of his latest album. Meanwhile, he's also been doing humanitarian work and has already teased the release of new music. However, it seems like his calendar will be quickly filled up since he also has a TV show in the works.



According to Variety, The Weeknd is currently developing a series at HBO alongside the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will not only star in the show but he'll be hands-on in its creation, serving as a co-writer. The show, titled The Idol, follows the story of a budding female pop singer who gets romantically involved with a mysterious L.A. club owner who ends up being the leader of a secret cult on the low.

The Weeknd has been diving deeper into acting in recent years. Though he made a cameo in American Dad, he more prominently appeared in Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler. The new show will put a spotlight on acting which will certainly be an interesting change of pace for both The Weeknd and his fans.

