Fresh off his record-breaking Billboard run, his recent sweep at the Juno Awards, and the reveal that he'll be working alongside the creator of "Euphoria" to write a new HBO show, The Weeknd is probably experiencing the best stage in his career so far, and thanks to a handful of Los Angeles photographers, things look like they're probably about to get even better for the Canadian singer-songwriter.

According to Page Six, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were both caught on camera while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, and fans have already begun speculating about whether or not the two celebrities were on a date at the high-end Italian eatery.

The report reveals that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were allegedly at Giorgio Baldi for hours, although they left separately as to not be photographed together, it's a strong possibility that they linked up together during their visit to the restaurant. According to Page Six, Angelina and Abel's meet-up could have been romantic, but it also could have simply been a Hollywood business meeting, considering The Weeknd's new opportunity with HBO.

Do you think that it's just a coincidence that the two celebrities spent the evening at the same restaurant and left around the same time? Or do you think there's a romance brewing between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

