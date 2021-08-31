Celebrity lookalikes keep on going viral. Recently, we've seen Snoop Dogg's doppelgänger, Cardi B's "twin," and other celebrity lookalikes go viral on social media, and lately, a man has been catching people's attention solely for the fact that he looks identical to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson.

One of the most electrifying wrestlers of all time, and presently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is unmistakable when you catch him on the street. If you don't recognize his face, you won't miss his gigantic muscles. This weekend, police officer Eric Fields posted a picture of himself and the internet instantly remarked how similar he looks to The Rock, and now the WWE hall-of-famer is reaching out to stage a meeting with his lookalike.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Oh shit! Wow," said the Presidential hopeful. "Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields."

Many are joking that they may have been separated at birth, mostly because of how identical they look. Seriously, it's hard to tell a difference between them. You would think that The Rock switched career paths.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Check out the photos below, as well as Dwayne Johnson's reaction.