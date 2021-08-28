Through the work of Tiktok, a Patrol Lieutenant inMorgan County, Alabama has gone viral for his unbelievable resemblance to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. On Tuesday, Tiktok user @chandlerelyse_ shared a photo from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page of The Rock's "twin," Eric Field. Drumming up the hype with, “I really don’t think yall are ready for this” before revealing the photo, the trending video has accumulated almost 2 million views. Additionally, there are thousands of comments tagging The Rock to grab his attention.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Although Eric Fields, 37, is garnering national attention now, his resemblance to the Hollywood star was commonly discussed in his hometown before he went viral on social media.

Morgan County’s Sheriff’s Department shared a photo of one fan encounter on Facebook a week ago. “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’ Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him," the caption read. "Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

Fields explained that he doesn’t mind the comparison to the movie star. “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering," he told a local news outlet. "It could be worse people, I guess.”

The Rock has yet to respond publicly to his lookalike.

