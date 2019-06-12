The Rock posted a harmless photo of his daughter's swimming lesson in their backyard. In the early going, the Instagram post generated tons of encouragement from Johnson's celebrity friends - Josh Brolin and David Beckham to name a few. Unfortunately for Dwayne, one man's innocence is another man's guilty pleasure.

You may have seen the photo yourself. The Rock is pictured in a swimming pool, anticipating a swan dive from his 3-year old daughter Jasmine - an innocent scene like any other, you would think? But no, social media was abuzz with concern that Jasmine should be wearing swimwear in the intimate portrait. Much like in those "bath photos" that chronicle child nudity in its most innocent form, The Rock didn't think twice about sharing his intimacy with the public.

It wasn't until a few concerned individuals pointed out the dangers of voyeuristic Pedophilia, that Johnson himself took notice, then unabashedly deleted the post from his feed. "Why is she naked though?” one Insta user commented. “I love the Rock but this pic isn’t necessary for social media."

In all honesty, The Rock isn't inherently at fault in this scenario, especially when you consider the amount of "false intimacy" that goes unreported on a daily basis. I do, however, understand why parents would want to protect their children from an Internet landscape devoid of moral guidance on any level. The following is a sample of how things played out.

[Via]