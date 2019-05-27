The Rock succumbed to the realities of parenting lately. The ex-wrestler got teary as he sent off his 17-year-old daughter Simone to New York University. The wrestler-turned-actor shared a photo of himself and his daughter on her graduation day wherein he made the announcement that she would be leaving to pursue her university studies at the Big Apple. The adorable dad-brag was shared on The Rock's official Instagram page and revealed the duo posing for the camera. The caption which tied to the photo stated: "And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses 😘🦍 #DTRWG x"

Simone is sporting the usual cap and gown as Johnson wrapped his arm around her proudly. Furthermore, in a second photo also shared by The Rock, we can see him attempting to deposit a proud parent kiss on his daughter's cheek. And though she successfully manages to dodges her father's attempts, the event makes for the perfect candid father-daughter moment. To note, Johnson is a proud father of three daughters in total, but Simone is the eldest.

[Via]