It's the end of an era now that it has been confirmed that The Real has been canceled. The show has gone through a series of changes during its eight-year run, but things seemed to have settled in recent years. Last month, rumors floated about The Real possibly getting the ax, but its stars came forward to deny that a decision had been made at the time.

Today (April 8), as reports circulated regarding the official announcement of The Real being canceled, co-host Loni Love shared her take on why this chapter has ended for herself and her co-stars.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!"

Official statements from the other hosts have yet to be shared and it is unclear what plans they may have as a send-off. With Ellen DeGeneres's show ending and the future of Wendy Williams's talk show up in the air, there is speculation that some hosts may land other gigs elsewhere.