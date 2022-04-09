After eight years on the air, the beloved talk show has officially been canceled.
It's the end of an era now that it has been confirmed that The Real has been canceled. The show has gone through a series of changes during its eight-year run, but things seemed to have settled in recent years. Last month, rumors floated about The Real possibly getting the ax, but its stars came forward to deny that a decision had been made at the time.
Today (April 8), as reports circulated regarding the official announcement of The Real being canceled, co-host Loni Love shared her take on why this chapter has ended for herself and her co-stars.
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images
"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!"
Official statements from the other hosts have yet to be shared and it is unclear what plans they may have as a send-off. With Ellen DeGeneres's show ending and the future of Wendy Williams's talk show up in the air, there is speculation that some hosts may land other gigs elsewhere.