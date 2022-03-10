Everything is canceled or at least that's what it seems. In addition to Nick Cannon's talk show being canceled after one season, it appears that The Real talk show will also be canceled after eight seasons.

According to a report from the Jasmine Brand, the fan-favorite show will be next on the chopping block. Though the show has seen numerous guest appearances, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and former host Tamera Mowry have cemented their spots on the daily, hour-long tv show. The two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy-nominated tv show, has been a staple on Fox Television and in the homes of women across the country. Unlike other shows, The Real created an atmosphere for multi-cultural women to thrive and reflect on their personal lives, beauty, fashion, relationships, and current events.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As of now, none of the ladies have neither confirmed nor denied that The Real will not be returning to tv.

The news of The Real being canceled comes a day after an announcement that Nick Cannon's daytime talk show would be coming to an end. Staffers of the show were notified Thursday morning that the show would not be renewed and that it would be the final day of production per Variety. Fortunately, much of the shows were pre-taped and the show will finish out the season with original episodes. Much of the cancellation stemmed from Cannon's obligations to Wild 'N Out and The Masked Singer. With inconsistent ratings, Cannon won't miss much from the show's cancellation.

