Would you buy a house that was once prominently featured in a classic horror movie? Well, thanks to a new listing in Los Angeles, longtime fans of the 1984 film A Nightmare On Elm Streetcan do just that, as long as they are willing to put up millions of dollars.

According to Complex, the real-life house that was introduced in A Nightmare On Elm Street as Nancy Thompson's home at 1428 Elm Street is currently up for sale, with a starting asking price of $3.25 million. Nearly four full decades after the classic slasher flick — which featured the notorious Freddy Krueger — was filmed, the house has undergone plenty of changes, but it still retains its classic green facade shingles.



"The whole neighborhood gets the tour bus treatment. People always get tickled when they see it," Heather T. Roy, a representative from real estate company Douglas Elliman, said. "The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist."

Still, the Los Angeles home's renovations haven't stopped the realtors from marketing it as the house from A Nightmare On Elm Street, as someone dressed as Freddy Krueger appears in several of the house's promotional photos. Check those photos out here.

If you or any other horror fan that you know is interested in putting in a bid for the original A Nightmare On Elm Street house, the only caveat is that it must be submitted by midnight on Halloween.

