Rich Homie Quan Feels Like "Freddy Krueger"

A few years ago, Rich Homie Quan was on top of the hip-hop game. He and Young Thug were in a position to usher in the new age of rap, but Thugger's fame grew at a much faster pace than RHQ. Still, the young rapper and crooner is talented and has something to say. RHQ dropped off Coma last week, and the 10-track mixtape reestablishes the Atlanta artist as a force to be reckoned with.

"Freddy Krueger" really stands out on the album due to the mellow vibe of the beat and the way it allows RHQ to smoothly coast over it. A somber flute and creeping pianos set a moody and slightly creepy vibe that fits with the title of the song. RHQ vents about his own demons which are preventing him from getting a good night's sleep. He gets deep on "Freddy Krueger" without it feeling trite.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to focus on my future, get my bread right

Smoking all the time to keep my head high

Spending all this money when I feel like it

I didn't cut her off because she still likes me



