While we might not get to celebrate Halloween as normal this year, it's impossible to forget that the Holiday is right around the corner. The weather is starting to get colder and the rain has been more frequent, which means the Fall is upon us. Halloween is always the centerpiece of Fall, which is then proceeded by Thanksgiving and eventually, Christmas. With Halloween approaching, numerous brands are looking to capitalize, especially sneaker companies who want to create some scary-themed shoes.

Nike is pulling all of the stops for their Halloween output, as seen on this Nike Air Max 95 which can be found below, While this isn't an official collab, it's quite clear that the colorway is inspired by the wardrobe of the infamous Freddy Krueger. The upper contains burgundy and khaki mesh with some beige suede at the toe box. Meanwhile, the back heel has some red blood drip graphics which helps add to the overall horror theme of the shoe.

As of right now, a release date has yet to be determined, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

