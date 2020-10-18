Love him or hate him, one thing's for sure: 50 Cent sure knows how to make some money.

The rapper is one of hip hop's most prominent entrepreneurs and after conquering TV with his hit show Power on Starz, he sets his eyes on the silver screen.

The rapper just signed a deal with independent studio 3BlackDot and director Eli Roth to produce three feature length horror movies under his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

Roth, who is best known for his work on numerous horror movies like Cabin Fever and Hostel, said that the partnership with 50 is natural considering their shared love of provocative content.

"[50 has] never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and [has] made massive global cultural impacts from [his] raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make," the director said in a statement announcing the partnership.

50 certainly cliqued up with the right people to venture into the world of horror filmmaking. Roth's resume speaks for itself and 3BlackDot was most recently involved with the production of the acclaimed film Queen & Slim, in addition to their work in video games.

