One of the most comfortable shoes on the market is the Nike Air Presto, and over the past couple of decades, it has seen a healthy dose of colorways. You can never go wrong with this shoe, and if you're a sneakerhead, it's always good to keep a pair or two in your collection. Luckily, Nike continues to support the model, and they are even giving it a very special colorway for the Fall season.

As you can see in the images below, the Air Presto is being given a nice "Halloween" offering much like the ones we have seen on other models like the Dunk Low and even the Air Force 1. This shoe is mostly black with some orange trim, all while watchful eyes are placed all around the back heel overlay. It makes for a unique offering and there is no doubt that these are simply a fun pair that isn't to be taken over seriously.

This shoe will be dropping on Thursday, October 21st for a price that has yet to be determined. These are perfect for Halloween, so if you need something just in time for Spooky Season, these are a must-cop. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

