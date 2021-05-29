The Money Is Fallin' In On Blaatina's Latest Single

Clayton County, Georgia rapper Blaatina has been putting in work to improve as a rapper in the years following her viral 2017 track "I Can." While coming into her own as an artist, the young femcee has collaborated with artists such as Stunna4Vegas and NLE Choppa. Now, the

"Money Fallin" is a hard-hitting track that finds Blaatina in a boastful mood, as she likens her cash flow to a 4PF artist's. Even in a week surrounding by releases from DMX, Ohgeesy, and Blueface, the nearly two-minute song is still one of the most impressive new drops.

Produced by Los Angeles-based production duo cut&dry, "Money Fallin" is a minimal, yet catchy tune that's reminiscent of other famous bass-heavy rap hits like Cardi B's "Up" and 2 Chainz's "Watch Out." The hard-hitting instrumental is the perfect soundscape for Blaatina's whispery flow, and she handles the mid-song beat switch with confidence and prowess.

Get familiar with Blaatina by checking out her fiery new single "Money Fallin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo h*e wanna be like me for a reason

B*tches shut the f*ck up whenever Blaat is speaking

They keeping up with me like I"m Kim in every season

Go against the odds if you wanna make it even