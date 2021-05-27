"We Paid" rapper, 42 Dugg, is currently riding a wave of success after the release of his album Free Dem Boyz last week. The 19-track project is full of highly anticipated star-studded features including the likes of Future, Lil Durk, and Roddy Rich.

His big moves continued into this week, with signing to the global music publishing arm of Warner Music group. On Wednesday, he posed in black-tie with Yo Gotti and Ryan Press, the president of US Warner Chappell Music Publishing.

As we reported, 42 Dugg was signed onto both Yo Gotti’s CMG and Lil Baby’s 4PF record labels in a unique joint deal in 2019. Backed by these two giants in the rap game, 42 Dugg has been able to land this new opportunity.

Warner Chappell Music is one of the largest music publishers of the biggest artists today including the late Pop Smoke, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars.

42 Dugg shared his excitement for the partnership stating, “Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell crew are connected to some of the best artists and producers in the game and I have a lot of respect for their work. I look forward to collaborating with their team and taking my music to the next level.”

Yo Gotti commented, “It’s great to be locked in with Ryan and the Warner Chappell team and partner on this new endeavor together. Dugg is a superstar and we’re all committed to putting him in the right position to succeed and elevate his music career.”

