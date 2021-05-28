Although some artists are still able to pull off surprise albums, the Hip-Hop community's infatuation with social media has made it nearly impossible for artists to successfully prep a top-secret release. One of the biggest signs that an artist is in album mode is the famous Instagram wipe, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that one of the most iconic production duos of all time has recently done just that.

Judging from their Instagram, it appears that The Neptunes may be prepping a rollout for a new song or project. After completely cleansing their feed, the beloved production outfit that features Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo has shared a new photo of both artists working side by side in the studio.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Posted alongside the most minimal caption possible, the only indication as to what Pharrell and Chad Hugo may be up to is the Vulcan salute emoji, a.k.a. the immediately recognizable hand salutation that Star Trek character Spock popularized. Check out the mysterious Instagram post below. The Neptunes and the artists who were signed to their Star Trak Entertainment label were known to pose in photos while holding up the Vulcan salute, so their eyebrow-raising new post may also hint at the return of their now-defunct record label.

Although the mere thought of new music from The Neptunes is enough to get any Hip-Hop head excited, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Stay tuned to see what Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams have up their sleeves.