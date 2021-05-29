There's an entire meltdown happening on social media involving Renni Rucci and a rapper named Amy Luciani, but somehow, Latto got herself involved in the drama. Earlier today (May 28), news began to circulate that Luciani called out Renni Rucci for allegedly stealing her bars. Not only were comparisons made from the songs in question, but it was also obvious that someone lifted lyrics from somebody because the two ladies were spiting the same bars.

"When you the 'lil dog' female rapper they try to play with you like you a small fry not knowing soon imma be THE BIGGEST!" wrote Luciani. "Mark my word and it's gonna feel great. Anybody that goes to the studio with me will tell you I study the greatest lyricist in hip hop. I love lyrics & bars."

"How do you block a person who has you blocked ? Cause I can't even search goofy name to block her cause I'm blocked," Luciani stated elsewhere. "How you block me cause I spoke up about YOU stealing my rap verse? You literally took my entire verse and dropped a music video. I wanna join the petty party too!" However, Renni Rucci responded by dismissing the allegations, saying that they "both happened to get the same reference," but the public, and Latto, didn't believe her.

Previously, Latto and Rucci went at it over Latto calling herself "The Biggest," and Rucci even released a diss track. "Shoulda stole some bars for that weak ass diss song she made," Latter penned over on her Instagram Story. Rucci retorted, "Girl keep it cute and on mute like you did when the diss dropped you needed another b*tch to speak on me to say something [crying laughing emojis] i can't stand a b*tch that need a crew to be tough."

Latto wasn't quite finished. "How ima respond when idk who wrote it?" the Queen of Da Souf rapper joked. "U gone have me dissing Amy [balling tears emoji]." Check it all out below, but swipe on the first post to compare the two set of lyrics.