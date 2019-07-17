As expected due to the stellar line-up of stars The Lion King remake has pulled together, this upcoming weekend is set to reel in a serious amount of cash for the theatrical debut of the Disney film. The Hollywood Reporter estimates that the Jon Favreau-directed film may earn $150 million or more for its North American debut.

Last weekend, the film pulled in $54 million for its debut in China, which means globally the film is expected to hit $400 million to $450 million. The movie features an applauded line up including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and James Earl Jones reprising his original role as Mufasa.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Beyonce (who was heavily involved in the soundtrack for the movie) recently sat down for a rare televised interview where she discussed just how important it was to include real African musicians in the score.

"I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she said, adding that they used "all these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America." Beyonce called the soundtrack "a love letter to Africa."