Beyonce's involvement in Disney's revival of The Lion King has created a joyous moment for her loving fans. Beyonce voices Nala in the live-action movie and since she's hitting up numerous premieres for the film before the official arrival on July 19th, the "Spirit" singer has conducted a sit-down interview with Good Morning America - a rare event for the singer.

Of course, Beyonce discussed the Jon Favreau directed-film, specifically the soundtrack and how it's "a love letter to Africa" with some of "the best talent" hailing from the continent. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she said, adding that they used "all these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America," she explained as seen in the clip below.

The Beyhive just couldn't get over the fact that Beyonce had conducted a sit-down interview and took to Twitter to rejoice on the matter. "Beyoncé. Did. An. Interview. Lemme start saving up now cause we know she coming for our pockets next," one user shared, while another wrote, "Beyoncé got ABC changing their twitter name to ABeyC in her honor. The interviews, the press, the material. Why didn’t someone tell me 2019 was going to be perfect?"

Peep some more funny reactions below.