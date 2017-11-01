jon favreau
- TVThe Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Up To LightspeedWhat did you think of the first episode of the season?By Zachary Roberts
- TV"The Mandalorian" Season 4 Gets Massive UpdateEven prior to the network's Season 4 confirmation, Jon Favreau is ahead of the game. By Emily Burr
- TVStar Wars "Rangers Of The New Republic" Gets Axed & Fans Wonder WhyWas Gina Carano's firing the catalyst? By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"The Mandalorian" Finale Cameo Sets The Internet On FireThe return of the jedi. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJames Caan Explains Why An "Elf" Sequel Was Never MadeJames Caan says an "Elf" sequel never happened because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau “didn’t get along.”By Cole Blake
- TV"The Mandalorian" Creator Jon Favreau Had Baby Yoda's Voice ChangedHe really put the "baby" in "Baby Yoda."By Lynn S.
- TV"Star Wars" Creator George Lucas Cradles Baby Yoda In His Arms & It Is GloriousLookin' like a proud grandpa.By Lynn S.
- TVJon Favreau Confirms Fall 2020 Release For "The Mandalorian" Season 2Baby Yoda will be back next fall. By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Delivers Explosive Final Trailer"The Mandalorian" will soon be upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- Reviews"The Lion King" Is A Visual Triumph Lacking The Original's SpiritBurdened with trying to recreate one of the most beloved films of our time, Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King can't quite outrun the legacy of its predecessor. By Robert Blair
- Numbers"The Lion King" Expected To Pull In Over $150M During Opening WeekendHakuna Matata!! By Chantilly Post
- MusicChance The Rapper Expresses His Sincere Love For "The Lion King" After World Premiere"GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Featurette Sees Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner Sing "Hakuna Matata""The Lion King" is just days away from its theatrical release. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentChildish Gambino's "Lion King" Role Was A Move "To Be A Part Of A Global Good"The "Lion King" remake arrives this summer.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Trailer Description: IG-88 & More"The Mandalorian" sounds like it's going to be a return to peak Star Wars form. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDisney's New "The Lion King" Trailer Will Give You Nostalgic Vibes"The Lion King" is set for a July 19th release.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentPete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Bro Out At Sundance Film FestivalThe actor and rapper have been friends for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChildish Gambino's Producer Ludwig Göransson Set To Score "Star Wars" TV SeriesLudwig heads to a galaxy far, far away. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisney's "The Lion King" Live-Action Remake Teaser Trailer Has Arrived"The Lion King" remake is set to drop on July 19th, 2019.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentStar Wars Series "The Mandalorian" Casts Pedro Pascal In Starring RolePascal enters a galaxy far, far away. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Mandalorian" From Jon Favreau Announced As First Live-Action "Star Wars" SeriesThe age of bounty hunters has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStar Wars TV Series To Be Helmed By Jon FavreauThe distinguished director will be writing and executive producing the new series. By hnhh
- MusicBeyonce Officially Joins Cast In Disney's "Lion King" RemakeDisney unveils the official "Lion King" cast.By Aron A.