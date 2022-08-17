Pat Stay received a response from The Game but perhaps, not the type that he was necessarily expecting. Over the past few days, the Compton native's had the Internet in a frenzy following the release of his song, "The Black Slim Shady." The song appears on Game's new album, Drillmatic but not everyone was down for it.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pat Stay issued a lengthy response to The Game, claiming the Documentary artist came across as a hater for pinning Eminem's success solely based on his skin color. "Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole "he only blew up because he's white" type sh*t it comes off more haterish than competitive. But Game, you seem very eager to battle. Specifically a "white boy". Well why don't you do a real battle and come see me," he wrote. "So bring it. I'm that white boy you need to see first."

While some may have expected The Game to lash out on social media, he instead quietly blocked Stay on the 'Gram. It's surprising since The Game previously stated in a No Jumper interview that he would never block someone on the social media platform.

Stay updated on his post afterward, revealing that he had been blocked while asking his fans to tag 50 Cent instead.

Across his story, Stay reveled in his comments going viral before telling his fans to leave The Game alone. "Deep down I'm glad he isn't gonna accept my challenge because I would destroy him so bad it'd hurt me," he wrote in one post.

"Games lucky I'm cool too because if I went on a tear on every platform and made a diss VIDEO it'd be flooding the media for weeks. I just posted on IG pic and left it alone. You'll still find prolly 100 articles out there about it too," he wrote in a separate post. "But eh, I'm a nobody."

Would you want to see The Game face-off against Pat Stay? Check out Stay's responses below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.