The Game Disrespects Eminem For 10 Minutes On "The Black Slim Shady"

The Game has proven to be a controversial figure at times as he doesn't care whom he offends, and when. Sometimes, The Game will pick up beefs without having much of a reason to, and his latest target is none other than Eminem. The Game used to be a fan of Em's, but now, not so much. On Friday, the artist dropped his brand-new album called Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, and on it, you can find an Eminem diss track titled "The Black Slim Shady."

As you will hear, this is a very ominous track that contains obvious references to Eminem's career, his songs, his collaborators, and his flows. For instance, The Game speaks about killing Dr. Dre, while also mimicking Em's flow from some of his best tracks. The Game mostly goes with the angle that Eminem will never be a top 5 rapper and that he no longer has a grip on the culture. The artist also gets wildly disrespectful at points, like in this bar where he says "Dear Slim, Hailie's with me and she's unharmed for now/('Dad, I'm really scared')."

Eminem has yet to respond to this new song, and it remains to be seen if he actually will. If one thing is for sure, it's that The Game is trying to start a war.

Let us know what you think of The Game's latest disrespect towards Eminem, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Twenty-three years, still ain't penetratin' the culture

You are not, top five, in mine, B.I.G or Pac eyes

No André, no Nas, stop tellin' white lies

Sniff a white line, this the right time

I Suge Knight Vanilla Ice, I'm not Mr. Nice Guy