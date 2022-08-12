mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game Disrespects Eminem For 10 Minutes On "The Black Slim Shady"

Alexander Cole
August 12, 2022 08:58
2K Views
916
22
Image via The GameImage via The Game
Image via The Game

The Black Slim Shady
The Game

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (15)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
9 MAKE IT STOP

The Game had a lot to say about Eminem on this new track.


The Game has proven to be a controversial figure at times as he doesn't care whom he offends, and when. Sometimes, The Game will pick up beefs without having much of a reason to, and his latest target is none other than Eminem. The Game used to be a fan of Em's, but now, not so much. On Friday, the artist dropped his brand-new album called Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, and on it, you can find an Eminem diss track titled "The Black Slim Shady."

As you will hear, this is a very ominous track that contains obvious references to Eminem's career, his songs, his collaborators, and his flows. For instance, The Game speaks about killing Dr. Dre, while also mimicking Em's flow from some of his best tracks. The Game mostly goes with the angle that Eminem will never be a top 5 rapper and that he no longer has a grip on the culture. The artist also gets wildly disrespectful at points, like in this bar where he says "Dear Slim, Hailie's with me and she's unharmed for now/('Dad, I'm really scared')."

Eminem has yet to respond to this new song, and it remains to be seen if he actually will. If one thing is for sure, it's that The Game is trying to start a war.

Let us know what you think of The Game's latest disrespect towards Eminem, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Twenty-three years, still ain't penetratin' the culture
You are not, top five, in mine, B.I.G or Pac eyes
No André, no Nas, stop tellin' white lies
Sniff a white line, this the right time
I Suge Knight Vanilla Ice, I'm not Mr. Nice Guy

The Game drillmatic: heart vs. mind Eminem the black slim shady
22 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Game Disrespects Eminem For 10 Minutes On "The Black Slim Shady"
916
22
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject