The Game has been preparing for the release of his new album Drillmatic which will be dropping tomorrow, but that doesn't mean he hasn't had time to continue his beef with Eminem. Back in April, Game claimed he was a far better MC than the Detroit rapper, and he hasn't stopped trolling Eminem since.

The Game has now brought Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, into his spat with the rapper. On Wednesday, boxer Peter Quillin shared pictures of Hailie on Facebook, including pictures of her in a bikini. "Eminem's daughter Hailie, then and now," wrote Quillin. "P.S. she is 26."

The Game slid into the comments of the post. "Can she rap?" he wrote. His remark blew up, getting 3,700 likes and 900 replies. Of course, Eminem's fans were having none of Game's trash-talking. "Maybe not but she's more relevant than you and your career," wrote one fan, who continued to reference Eminem's beef with Machine Gun Kelly. "Look at the last artist that talked about Em's daughter you’ll be next."

The Game has had a bone to pick with Eminem for a minute now. In March, he claimed Eminem was overrated. "Eminem is Eminem, I like Eminem,” he said. "He’s one of the f**king good MCs, great MCs. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not, he’s not. Challenge it." He continued to disparage Eminem months later, saying, "When have you ever heard Eminem in a club? When have you ever heard it in the locker room? And I’m not taking away from that, I don’t hear Eminem in the streets. I just don’t." Time will tell if Eminem responds to Game's latest taunt.

