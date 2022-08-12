The Game Drops "Drillmatic" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More

We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic.

The album comes after a slight delay, but once Game was back on track, it moved without further interruption. The rapper would later publicly thank Jay-Z for clearing seven samples on the project, and fans have been anticipating not only Game's bars, but Drillmatic's production, as well.

The album hosts several features that include looks from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, NBA YoungBoy Chlöe, Cassie, YG, Ice-T, Fivio Foreign, Nipsey Hussle, and more. Stream Drillmatic and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. One Time ft. Ice-T

2. Eazy ft. Kanye West

3. Burnin’ Checks ft. Fivio Foreign

4. Voodoo ft. BOA QG

5. Home Invasion

6. O.P.P. ft. NBA YoungBoy

7. Outside ft. YG

8. La La Land

9. Change The Game ft. Ty Dolla $ign

10. How Far I Came ft. Roddy Ricch

11. Heart vs. Mind

12. No Smoke At The Polo Lounge ft. Jeremih

13. No Man Falls ft. Pusha T, 2 Chainz

14. Chrome Slugs & Harmony Lil Wayne, G Herbo

15. Start From Scratch II

16. What We Not Gon’ Do

17. Fortunate ft. Kanye West, Dreezy, CHILLER

18. Rubi’s Rose ft. Twista, Jeremih

19. DRAKE with the BRAIDS

20. Nikki Beach ft. French Montana, Tory Lanez

21. Talk To Me Nice ft. Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, Blxst

22. Money Cash Clothes ft. A$AP Rocky

23. K.I.L.L.A.S. ft. Cam'ron

24. The Black Slim Shady

25. Stupid ft. Big Sean

26. .38 Special ft. Blueface

27. Twisted

28. World Tours ft. Nipsey Hussle

29. Save The Best For Last ft. Rick Ross

20. A Father's Prayer

31. Universal Love ft. Chris Brown, Chlöe, Cassie