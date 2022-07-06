The Game is still on pace to release his forthcoming album, Drillmatic this summer but there have been a few setbacks. The release date was pushed back from June 17th to July 1st before being delayed, once again. A new date hasn't been announced but it appears that part of the delay was due to sample clearance issues.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, The Game shared a massive thank you to Jay-Z for clearing seven samples on his forthcoming album. Though the Compton rapper didn't reveal what songs he sampled, he provided a brief update on Drillmatic.

"S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” he wrote. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”

The Game's latest song, "Violence" not only contains a sample of Jeezy's "Go Crazy," which features Jay, but also has several references to Hov. Though The Game's previously taken shots at Jay-Z in the past, he admits on the record that he wished he could "reverse the bar I gave Hov on 'One Blood.'"

In 2011, The Game revealed that he had a poor interaction with Jay-Z, which led him to fire shots on records like "One Blood," where he disses Jay-Z for rapping at 38, and "Uncle Otis."

"I think that’s where my short-lived hatred came from," he said. "I had it like that he was just a great dude. I grew up off of all Jay’s albums, and when I finally met him and he was just, I don’t know, he was overly cocky... The way that he played fans – and I’m not saying it to say he’s the same person now, that was like seven years ago – this is my own personal experience, so it’s not to make anyone hate Jay-Z.”

Check out The Game's post below.