HBO Max renewed The Boondocks for a reboot in 2019 with a two-season order that was originally meant to debut in fall 2020. However, like many other TV shows and films, COVID-19 pushed back production. The most recent delay of the series has left it slated for a late 2021 release, sometime around October or November, most likely. While no teasers or trailers have been released yet, it’s expected that a new look at the series will come sometime this summer.

Both new seasons are expected to contain 12 episodes a piece. A 50-minute special is also expected to come alongside the release. Aaron McGruder, the original writer and artist behind The Boondocks, is set to return for the show and aims for the series to be a modern twist on his original plot. McGruder left the show before its fourth season, and some cite his departure as the primary reason behind the show losing viewers.



Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

In an interview from 2019, McGruder said, “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

While an exact release date is still unspecified, all 55 original episodes of The Boondocks are currently streaming on HBO Max, so you can watch those while you wait for new updates on the series’ production.

Read about the TV series' sustained cultural impact here.

[Via]