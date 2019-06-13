It's been nearly 10 years since The Boondocks aired its final season with original showrunner, Aaron McGruder. Roughly a decade later, and Sony Animated Pictures announced that they'll be bringing the show back with McGruder, and hopefully, it's original cast members. The news arrived earlier this week that the show will be rebooted after John Witherspoon informally announced it on Joe Rogan's podcast. Now, the official first look of Huey Freeman has arrived.

With the reimagination of The Boondocks, Aaron McGruder's bringing the characters up to speed to 2019. McGruder shared the first look at Huey Freeman on The Boondocks' official Instagram page. Of course, nothing beats the original animation but it's not necessarily a major difference. Huey's a little bit more 3D than he was before and has a bit of a hypebeast look to him but, you know, it's The Boondocks in a modern era.

The return of The Boondocks has been teased over the months. Aaron McGruder initially got Charlamagne Tha God to post several new Boondocks comic strips on Instagram before sending Uncle Ruckus to call into The Breakfast Club for a wild half-hour interview on everything from Jussie Smollett to Donald Trump.

We're excited to see what Aaron McGruder has up his sleeve for the upcoming season of The Boondocks. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on its return.