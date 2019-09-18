With everything going on in the media these days, it seems like a great time to bring back The Boondocks. That's exactly what's happening right now. According to Deadline, HBO Max has ordered two seasons of The Boondocks for 2020. The new season from Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation will debut in fall of next year with a 50-minute special. The previous seasons will also be available on HBO Max upon the new season's debut.



Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” McGruder said about the relaunch of the series. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

The story will continue to follow Robert Freeman, and his two grandsons, Huey and Riley Freeman but in the revamp, Uncle Ruckus will be the "tyrannical leader" of a suburban community in Maryland.

“The Boondocks was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” CCO Of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, said in a statement. "Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

With the 2020 elections and R. Kelly's upcoming trial, along with 6ix9ine's case and more, there is plenty of content to cover the 24 episode order.

Aaron McGruder took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the new characters. Check it out below.