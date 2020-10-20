Prominent Hollywood actor, Jeff Bridges, shared on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma and is undergoing treatment for the disease. Bridges opened up his announcement by channeling his beloved The Big Lebowski character, The Dude, writing, "As the Dude would say..New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Lymphoma is a type of cancer in which lymphocytes, the infection-fighting cells of the immune system, begin to change and grow out of control. Lymphoma can be a life-threatening disease, but Bridges assured his fans he is in excellent hands and maintains a positive outlook. Bridges continued his announcement by expressing his gratitude for all those who have supported him in dealing with his diagnosis thus far, and encouraging his followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Born to distinguished actors, Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, Jeff Bridges made his acting debut at just eight years old, starring in a TV show his father was in, Sea Hunt. The actor has since become a respected fixture in Hollywood, winning both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role in the 2010 film Crazy Heart, as well as countless other awards and nominations throughout his career.

