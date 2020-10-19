During his rally in Carson City, Nevada, Sunday, President Donald Trump said the United States would be in a “massive depression” if he listened to scientific experts with regard to coronavirus.

Stephen Lam / Getty Images

“He’s gonna lockdown. This guy wants to lockdown,” Trump said of his opposing presidential candidate Joe Biden. “He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression.”

“We’re like a rocketship. Take a look at the numbers,” Trump continued to tell the crowd. “This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery, which we’re in right now, or a Biden depression.

“Depression — just remember the word,” he said.

Almost 220,000 deaths have been reported in the United States, more than any other country. Trump, himself, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2nd. He was hospitalized for 72 hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates responded with a statement saying Trump tanked the economy already: “Donald Trump tanked the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by continually discounting and attacking warnings from the scientific and medical experts working around the clock to save lives.”

