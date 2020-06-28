It feels like Teyana Taylor announced that she and Iman Shumpert were expecting their second child together just yesterday, but already, the singer's baby bump is becoming more and more noticeable. On Saturday (June 27th), Teyana shared some new photos of her showing off her growing belly on a red eye flight, indicating just how tired she is from travelling.

"Love ah good red eye!" she wrote. "Auntie Tunia beat downnnn to da ground. I’m bout to knock out." Teyana is rocking a tie-dye Pretty Little Thing t-shirt in the photos that show off her baby bump.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Teyana broke the news of her pregnancy earlier this month upon releasing the music video for her and Iman's song, "Wake Up Love." Fans learned that the couple were expecting their second child after seeing Teyana rub her pregnant belly at the end of the video while laying in bed with Iman. The couple already share one child together, a daughter named Iman “Junie” Shumpert Jr.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Teyana released her new album, The Album, and held a star-studded listening party, with guests including Cardi B and Offset, Quavo, Karrueche Tran, Rick Ross, and more.